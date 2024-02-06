Expand / Collapse search

McKinney father accused of killing 9-year-old dies in jail

A mugshot has been released for the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death last week.

McKINNEY, Texas - The McKinney man who was accused of murdering his 9-year-old son last year died while in police custody.

According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Ponnazhakan Subramanian attempted suicide by hanging in his jail cell in early December.

He was rushed to a McKinney hospital and died there about a month later on Jan. 20.

Police said Subramanian fatally stabbed his son, Nanitin Ponnazhakan, in January of 2023.

His wife later found their son unconscious and bleeding in the garage. She ran to a neighbor’s home for help.

Officers then forced their way into the house and found Subramanian hurting himself with a knife.

His mugshot was released after he spent a week in a hospital because of the self-inflicted wounds. He had visible scars and stitches on his neck from apparent deep cuts.

According to a police document, Subramanian wife told investigators he had been depressed and stated multiple times that "he believed that the three of them should die."

Subramanian was being held in the Collin County jail on a capital murder charge. His trial was set to begin this month.

Nanitin was a student at Hughes Elementary School in McKinney.

Family and friends held a prayer vigil for him shortly after his death.   