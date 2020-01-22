McKinney day care worker pleads guilty to more child abuse charges

article

A former Collin County day care worker convicted of injury to a child has pleaded guilty to more charges.

Jessica Wiese was sentenced last month to 10 years for abusing an infant.

She was arrested in 2018 after police said she abused multiple children at McKinney Joyous Montessori Day Care.

During a hearing Wednesday, Wiese pleaded guilty to six more felony counts of injury to a child.

The mothers of the babies she injured by “body slamming” them and “shaking” them, according to an affidavit, gave their impact statements in court.

“It’s just a parents’ greatest nightmare. You research all these daycare places to take them, and then you find out later what was happening. It was just horrifying for them," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

Wiese’s plea deal stacks another 10 years onto her prison sentence. She must serve five years of her total 20-year sentence before she is eligible for parole.

Wiese and her attorney are appealing her original jury conviction. The judge told her she is welcome to do so and might even win but said, “It won’t matter. You’re going to prison.”

