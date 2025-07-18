McKinney Airport passenger terminal construction begins

A commercial airline passenger terminal at the McKinney National Airport is now closer to reality.

The airport broke ground on Friday on the project which has been in the works for many years.

McKinney Airport Expansion

What we know:

The new passenger terminal will be built just east of the airport’s existing facilities.

The plans call for a 45,000-square-foot terminal with four initial gates, parking areas, a taxiway, and other runway equipment.

The $72 million project is being funded through sales tax revenue, federal loans, and grants. The airport received a $14.8 million Texas Department of Transportation grant for the eastside airfield projects.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ McKinney National Airport (2024 renderings)

What they're saying:

McKinney city leaders believe the airport will make air travel more convenient and more affordable as Collin County continues to grow.

"This new terminal is not just an investment in McKinney, it’s a bold investment in North Texas. Our city has grown significantly over the past two decades and that growth demands smart and strategic investments," said McKinney Mayor Bill Cox.

The other side:

Not everyone’s excited about the plans for what’s soon to be North Texas’ third commercial airport.

The original plan for a $300 million commercial terminal paid for with $200 million in property tax bonds was rejected by voters back in 2023.

John Hubbard, the mayor of the nearby town of Fairview, said a lot of his residents are concerned about noise, pollution, traffic, and a potential decrease in property values.

Mayor Hubbard said many of Fairview's 11,000 residents live in a large retirement community that will be in the flight path. He believes the air traffic will disrupt their quality of life.

What's next:

The project should be completed by the end of next year. That’s when officials believe the first passenger flight from McKinney National Airport will take off.