McKinney 17-year-old sentenced to life in prison for killing mother

A 17-year-old from McKinney was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his mother.

Adam Barney, who was 15 at the time of the time, brutally attacked his mother with a hammer early last year.

Adam Barney

On Jan. 3, 2021, McKinney police were called to the Barney home.

Barney's father showed officers security camera video of his wife sitting on the living room couch, when Adam attacked hit her in the head with the hammer 11 times. He then strangled her until she stopped breathing.

Barney also attacked his father with a screwdriver before running away.

Police arrested Barney seven hours later while he was walking down the street.

In court, prosecutors argued that Barney had a long history of violence and unprovoked aggression towards others.

A journal entry from Barney's mother revealed that her son had made statements about wanting to kill family members dating back to when he was 7 years old.

A forensic psychologist testified Barney had the traits of a psychopath.

Barney pleaded guilty to the murder and a jury ordered him to life in prison with the possibility of parole and a $10,000 fine.

"The victim in this case was brutally murdered by her own son, who she spent his entire life trying to help overcome his dark characteristics. But in the end, the evil in Adam Barney could not be helped. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Barney family as they continue to grieve the loss of their beautiful wife and mother," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.