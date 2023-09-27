McDonald's introducing pair of new limited-time dipping sauces to menu

article

McDonald’s customers will soon have a couple more choices for dipping sauces.

That will happen for a limited time once participating U.S. McDonald’s restaurants start making two new dipping sauces named Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce and Mambo Sauces an option for customers in the upcoming month. The announcement for both came on Tuesday.

McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan said the company "gets inspiration for the food our fans love by exploring the incredible taste and flavors found in communities across the country." For the latter sauce, it drew inspiration from the well-known District of Columbia - and Chicago-linked sauce.

Both will become dipping options nationwide as of Oct. 9 and remain so "while supplies last," per McDonald’s. The fast-food chain has said its U.S. presence spans about 13,500 stores.

McDonald’s urged consumers to try them with various menu items.

The fast-food chain labeled the Sweet & Spicy Jam offering a "jammy red pepper sauce" that also has apple cider vinegar, Szechuan peppercorn and cayenne pepper. Meanwhile, the Mambo sauce boasts "tomato-based, sweet, spicy and vinegary" flavors, it said.

McDonald’s has taken other menu-related actions this year.

Last week, for example, McDonald’s menus gained Spicy Chicken McNuggets once again. In early August, a Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry joined. Both items rolled out on a limited-time basis.

It also pumped the brakes on the apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll, a move FOX Business previously reported on.

McDonald’s also said Tuesday it will publish a documentary on its YouTube channel "sharing the real stories of the sauce makers, restaurateurs, small business owners and fans keeping the culture of Mambo strong."

Over 38,000 McDonald’s locations in total appear across the globe, according to the company.

