Mayor of Waco issues shelter-in-place order for the city

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver has issued a shelter-in-place order for the city as officials attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. March 23.

As of 3/22/20 there are 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waco and McLennan County.

The order was issued at news conference on Monday, March 23. It is similar to other shelter-in-place orders that have been issued in other cities and counties across the U.S.

People aren't allowed to leave their homes except for essential activities and all non-essential businesses must shut down and employees are asked to work from home.

Essential jobs include grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, banks, hardware and construction supply stores and laundromats.

Residents are asked not to travel, unless its for essential reasons, and are allowed to go outside to exercise as long as social distancing is practiced.

The full order can be seen below.

Violation of the order is a misdemeanor with a fine of up to $1,000.

