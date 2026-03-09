Man tased by DART passenger in self-defense, later arrested on drug charges

The Brief Prior to getting arrested last week, Stacey Bell was tasered by a DART passenger acting in self-defense after Bell was allegedly behaving erratically. Bell admitted to having smoked PCP to DART Police, who also found PCP in his possession. He was arrested on narcotics charges. The incident comes as DART member cities have considered leaving the service, with questions about crime being cited as a reason for the consideration.



DART Police arrested a man on narcotics charges after a passenger hit him with a stun gun in self-defense.

Stacey Bell

What we know:

52-year-old Stacey Bell was arrested on Wednesday, March 4, at the West End DART Station in Dallas, and was charged with narcotics possession.

Before he was arrested, video captured Bell being hit with a stun gun by a DART passenger. Bell is then seen running away from the passenger, who chases after him with the stun gun.

DART Police said the passenger pulled the stun gun out in self-defense after Bell was seen moving erratically around the station, and will not be charged with a crime.

Bell later admitted to police he had smoked PCP, and officers found PCP in his possession. Going back to 1995, Bell has 13 criminal cases in Dallas County.

"Never seen anything like it"

What they're saying:

FOX 4's David Sentendrey spoke to the witness who recorded the incident.

"He was kind of like dancing, walking down the street," Marquinn Hollins told Sentendrey. "So I knew he had to be on something."

Hollins says the passenger was telling Bell to "leave me alone, just leave me alone," and Bell continued to get closer.

"And then I started hearing like a taser sound," Hollins continued. "I’m hearing screaming and yelling."

Hollins says it's "normal" to see people on drugs at DART stations, but he's never seen anything like what happened last Wednesday.

DART's uncertain future

Dig deeper:

The incident comes as several DART member stations are considering leaving the service altogether. Plano and Farmers Branch have elected to cancel those elections, but Addison, University Park and Highland Park will hold them in May.

The service has made wholesale changes to its board in order to entice cities to stay.

DART says crimes against persons are down 39% year over year, and property crimes are down 22% over the same period. The service also hired 100 security officers in 2023, in addition to its police force of roughly 250 officers.

However, crimes against society, like human trafficking and drug trafficking, are up 48%. DART says that's due to its "proactive zero tolerance policy."

What's next:

Bell is being held without bond for a probation violation of terroristic threat of family/househould.