Mayfest making preparations in case bad weather comes Thursday

Preparations are underway for the 50th anniversary of Mayfest in Trinity Park in Fort Worth.

The festival kicks off Thursday with live music, rides, and an art market.

But storms are in the forecast and festival organizers are preparing in case of bad weather.

Organizers said they’re preparing the grounds in case of storms, but they’re already about 95% done setting up.

They’re keeping an eye on the forecast, and events are still scheduled to kick off Thursday night.

"Mayfest is very excited to come back for our 50th anniversary," said Elizabeth Basham, who is executive director of Trinity Collaborative.

After two years on hold, Mayfest is back and ready to welcome families to Trinity Park this Mother’s Day weekend.

Vendors like Brenda Brown, with Miss Piggy’s Catering, are excited to be back.

"It’s been really sad without Mayfest and without other festivals. It’s been really difficult for everyone," Brown said. "We’ve all had to monitor our spending and our budget and stay within our means."

The festival also generates millions of dollars for local organizations.

"Mayfest was founded in 1973, and since then, we’ve been able to give back $7.5 million to our community, through grants to the Fort Worth Parks and Recreation Department, the Junior League of Fort Worth, and Streams & Valleys," Basham said.

Organizers said dealing with inclement weather is nothing new for the Mayfest team.

"Weather and Mayfest seem to go together. I’m very fortunate to have access to some fantastic weather watchers. We are watching the weather for our opening day Thursday," Basham said. "I’ll be in contact with them in the morning and take appropriate actions if needed."

Vendors and organizers are expecting big crowds despite the weather concerns on Thursday.

"One way or another, Mayfest will happen. We are watching the weather. I am in contact with the National Weather Service, and decisions will be made regarding the opening and any special events we’re having [Thursday]," Basham added.

"I’ll stay dry and we’ll just weather the storm, as they say," Brown said.

Mayfest kicks off with free admission Thursday.

The festival is also going cashless this year. Festival attendees are asked to buy their tickets for the rest of the weekend ahead of time online.