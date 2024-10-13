Maya Angelou High School in South Dallas catches fire Sunday morning

article

The abandoned Maya Angelou High School in South Dallas caught fire early Sunday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the school shortly before 4:30 a.m. when someone saw fire coming through the roof of the building.

Firefighters initially attempted to extinguish from inside the building, but as the fire grew Dallas Fire-Rescue decided to shift to fight the fire defensively.

60-70 firefighters were called to the scene of the three-alarm fire to help keep the flames from spreading.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says there was a small fire at the same building on Sept. 26.