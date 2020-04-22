Mavs owner Mark Cuban says Texas not ready for business as usual

article

As Gov. Greg Abbott moves forward with reopening the state, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is speaking out. He believes it’s too soon.

Cuban is part of President Donald Trump’s newly formed Economic Advisory Council, which will provide input on how to successfully reopen the nation’s economy.

He said he’s anxious to reopen his businesses in Dallas but doesn’t believe Texas is ready for “business as usual.”

Cuban said the federal and state government need to provide more specific protocols to define what steps are necessary to ensure the health of customers and employees will be protected.

Otherwise, he said the public will just have to trust that businesses have adequate health and safety guidelines in place.

Cuban also addressed reports that thousands of small business owners missed out on loans from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program before the fund ran out of money last week.

He told FOX’s Laura Ingraham that the law should have specified that large, public companies are not eligible.

"The banks are just trying to do their best [but] they were overmatched. The reality is there should have been limits placed in terms of total assets, total revenues, other ways to determine if a company or organization is too big to qualify, and that was a failing. But look, they rushed it through and they needed to get the money out quickly, so we expected that there would be mistakes but there should have been asset limits placed on this,” he said.

Cuban will join Good Day live Wednesday during the 8 a.m. hour. He’ll talk about his ideas for the presidential panel and more.

