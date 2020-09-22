Mavs host drive-thru voter registration event in Downtown Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks are hosting a drive-thru voter registration event at their headquarters Tuesday.

The event from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. will help get people registered to vote ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

“I’m an immigrant. I came to this country from Panama City, Panama. And I think the important thing about this country and the wonderful thing is for all the services and all the things that you want out of this country, it's to be able to be an active participant. And I think this country gives you a great opportunity to do that. That’s why the Mavs are here right now to do this voter registration drive,” said Rolando Blackman, the team’s vice president of corporate relations.

Dallas County residents who are 18 or older can register at the event. They must bring a valid driver’s license and social security number.

The Mavs’ headquarters is located at 1333 N. Stemmons Freeway, across from the American Airlines Center.

The last day to register to vote is Oct. 5. Then early voting starts on Oct. 13.

The election day is Nov. 3.

LINKS:

Voter Eligibility Search: www.dallascountyvotes.org/voter-lookup/#VoterEligibilitySearch

Voter Registration Application: www.dallascountyvotes.org/voter-information/register-to-vote/

Know-Before-You-Go Voter Education: www.votetexas.gov/faq/