Mavs fans struck in horrific hit-and-run, driver apprehended by bystanders

The Brief Two brothers were seriously injured by a suspected drunk driver while walking to a Dallas Mavericks game on December 18. The suspect was caught by witnesses, including a former officer, after he allegedly attempted to flee the scene and drink more alcohol. Both victims face long recoveries for traumatic brain injuries and shattered bones, with one brother undergoing nearly 20 hours of surgery.



Two brothers are dealing with serious injuries after being hit by a suspected drunk driver while they were on their way to a Dallas Mavericks game.

The brothers were walking in a crosswalk when they were hit.

Police say the driver originally tried to run off, but two men, including a former officer, chased after him and held him down until officers arrived.

One of the two men injured in the crash is speaking out from his hospital bed alongside his brother’s wife, who feared she’d never see her husband again.

A night of celebration turns tragic

What we know:

It was supposed to be a night out with two brothers walking to a Mavericks game on December 18th.

Chris Purvis suffered a traumatic brain injury

His brother Cody Purvis suffered a shattered pelvis. He was unresponsive after the crash and needed a breathing tube.

Cody spent Christmas in a ten-hour surgery and the next day in another nine-hour surgery while his children were waiting at home.

The family was dealing with another heartbreak, the loss of Chris and Cody’s father days before the crash.

Police say 30-year-old Giovanni Perez was drunk, ran a red light, and fled but didn’t get far.

What they're saying:

"I see the AAC on the right, and the next thing I know I'm sitting on a curb not knowing what happened. And the next moment, I noticed that I was in an ambulance, and I didn't know what happened. I said, ‘Did I do something wrong?" said Chris Purvis.

"They took him straight to do lifesaving surgery to fix his pelvis, because he was really badly injured. And he's made so much progress, it's been really hard for him, but it's a miracle that he's made as much progress as he's made. He got extubated a few days ago, which is, like the best thing. And he also suffered a really big traumatic brain injury, and he's not fully here yet, but he's making strides and progressing," said the brother's wife, Giselle Ronquillo.

Heroic intervention and a daring escape attempt

Dig deeper:

A retired police officer chased down Perez and held him down, performing a citizen's arrest.

The family learned from FOX 4 that the men who stopped Perez also say they saw him open up an alcoholic drink and take a sip after the crash.

"He would do it again in a heartbeat if he drank a buzzball immediately after. He doesn't care," said Ronquillo.

"I'm sorry. I'm sorry you got hit by an idiot. God, you know, it'd just be nice if he'd show some remorse that would help me forgive him. You know, it's not good to hold on to hate, and it's good to forgive, but it might take a little bit longer now."

The long road to recovery

What's next:

Chris says despite everything that happened, all his focus is on moving forward and helping his brother through a long recovery.

"I go up and see him. See him daily. Hold his hand.," said Chris. "I'm lucky, because I'm going to be able to be fine here in the next month or so, but he's on a journey that's going to take years, and I am going to see him. I want to see his progression."