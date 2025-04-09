Mavericks pay tribute to Luka Dončić ahead of first game in Dallas since trade

article

The Brief The Mavericks are honoring Luka Dončić with a tribute ahead of his first game in Dallas as a Laker. White shirts reading "Hvala za vse" — "Thank you for everything" in Slovenian — filled the arena. Dončić returns to American Airlines Center for the first time since his blockbuster February trade.



The Dallas Mavericks are paying tribute to former franchise star Luka Dončić as he returns to American Airlines Center for the first time since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

What we know:

The Mavericks shared photos of American Airlines Center filled with white T-shirts reading "Hvala za vse" — Slovenian for "Thank you for everything."

The team also posted a tribute collage to Instagram, featuring photos of Dončić during his time in Dallas.

Wednesday night marks Dončić’s first game back in Dallas since the blockbuster trade in February. He has not played at AAC since becoming a Laker.

Luka Dončić trade

The trade, announced late on Feb. 1, shocked the sports world. Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris were sent to Los Angeles in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick.

The deal drew intense reaction from Mavs fans, including a mock funeral outside the arena—complete with a casket.

The teams last met in February in L.A., where the Lakers beat the Mavericks 107-99. That game was Dončić’s first appearance against his former team.

Mavs vs. Lakers tickets

Tickets for the highly anticipated matchup don’t come cheap. Some seats on resale apps are listed as high as $6,869. On Ticketmaster, prices range from $240 to over $2,300.

For comparison, tickets to the Mavericks' next home game against the Raptors are available for as low as $25.

Featured article

Lakers vs. Mavericks: How to watch

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Date: Wednesday, April 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Will Luka Dončić play in Dallas?

Some have speculated the Lakers might rest Dončić with the team playing back-to-back games. He logged 31 minutes in L.A.’s 136-120 loss to the Thunder on Tuesday before being ejected with more than seven minutes remaining for arguing a call.

Despite the speculation, Mavericks radio voice Chuck Cooperstein said he doubts Dončić will sit.