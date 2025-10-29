Mavs guard Brandon Williams arrested for marijuana at DFW Airport
DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams was arrested over the weekend after marijuana was found in his luggage at DFW Airport.
What we know:
According to a DFW Airport Department of Public Safety report, Williams was arrested around 10 a.m. on Saturday in Terminal C.
The report states a TSA screener found a "green leafy substance that looked and smelled like marijuana" inside Williams’ suitcase. The substance tested positive for THC.
During questioning, Williams claimed that someone else had packed his bag.
He was placed under arrest and taken to the airport jail.
He’s now charged with the possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
What we don't know:
The Dallas Mavericks have not yet commented on Williams’ arrest.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a DFW Airport DPS report.