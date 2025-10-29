Expand / Collapse search

Mavs guard Brandon Williams arrested for marijuana at DFW Airport

Published  October 29, 2025 10:58am CDT
Dallas Mavericks
FOX 4
DALLAS, TEXAS - JANUARY 14: Brandon Williams #10 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at American Airlines Center on January 14, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams was arrested for marijuana possession at DFW Airport on Saturday.
    • A TSA screener allegedly found a green leafy substance in his suitcase that tested positive for THC.
    • The Mavs have not yet issued a comment on Williams' arrest.

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams was arrested over the weekend after marijuana was found in his luggage at DFW Airport.

What we know:

According to a DFW Airport Department of Public Safety report, Williams was arrested around 10 a.m. on Saturday in Terminal C.

The report states a TSA screener found a "green leafy substance that looked and smelled like marijuana" inside Williams’ suitcase. The substance tested positive for THC.

During questioning, Williams claimed that someone else had packed his bag.

He was placed under arrest and taken to the airport jail.

He’s now charged with the possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

What we don't know:

The Dallas Mavericks have not yet commented on Williams’ arrest.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a DFW Airport DPS report.

