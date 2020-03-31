Matthew McConaughey urges fans to stay inside: 'We are at war with a virus'

Matthew McConaughey has a strong message for his followers.

The actor shared a public service announcement Monday on Twitter, calling on fans to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-second video switched between clips of medical professionals working and people spending time at home, engaging in activities such as exercising and gardening.

“We are at war with a virus, and health-care troops and first responders are on the front line fighting it every day,” the 50-year-old actor said in a voice-over. “Let's join the fight by staying home.”

“Staying home is not a retreat, it's the most brave and aggressive weapon we have against this enemy,” McConaughey continues. “Because, when we do stay at home, we prevent overwhelming our hospitals while buying time for our scientists to find the vaccine.”

As McConaughey concluded, “And that is how we beat it,” text appeared in the video, simply stating: “Stay home.”

“It seemed like we need to let the message out that staying home is more than more than a good idea, that it’s actually what we need to do — what's necessary to win,” McConaughey told The Associated Press on Monday. “That’s why we started it off with saying, let’s look at this as it is a war that we’re in, instead of just saying, ‘Hey, is it a good defense to go stay at home?’ No, actually, it’s our greatest offense right now.”

McConaughey has been hunkered down in his longtime hometown of Austin, Texas, with his wife, three kids and his mother, who moved out of her assisted living facility to join them.

McConaughey said that this worldwide crisis, like others before it, could help show the best of humanity.

“You see humanity acting and it’s at its best in a lot of ways,” he said. “You see people helping out the least vulnerable in ways that maybe they weren’t before. You see a lot of more compassion.”

Several other stars have encouraged their fans to practice social distancing on social media.

Reese Witherspoon revealed on Instagram that she and Laura Dern went out for a walk together, but maintained plenty of distance between themselves.

Ellen DeGeneres has been calling up some of her famous friends to stay in touch without being too close and has shared footage of her calls online as well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

