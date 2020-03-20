Matthew McConaughey, Governor Abbott release PSA on social distancing

article

Governor Gregg Abbott has teamed up with Matthew McConaughey to provide Texas with a public service announcement on the importance of social distancing during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The PSA encourages Texans across the state to practice social distancing by staying home in order to reduce the spread of CVOID-19.

"These are challenging times, but Texans are always prepared to respond to challenges," said Governor Abbott. "I am grateful to all our medical professionals who are working on the front lines to limit the spread of COVID-19 and provide care to Texans in need. Now is the time for all of us to unite and do our part to protect public health in our communities. That’s why I urge all Texans to practice smart hygiene habits and social distancing—and if you can, just stay home."

You can watch the PSA below:





Earlier in the week, McConaughey took to social media to tell the public to "take care of ourselves and each other. Let's not go to the lowest common denominator and get paranoid. Let's do our due diligence, take the precautions we need to take care of ourselves and those of us around us. Right now, more than ever, before we're all more dependent on each other than we ever have been." The video has since been viewed more than 4.4 million times.

The PSA comes a day after Governor Abbott issued a public health disaster, the first in Texas since 1901. The executive orders, which take effect at midnight Friday, March 20 and goes through midnight on Friday, April 3, will bring the state in line with CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

