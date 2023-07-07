Expand / Collapse search

Matt Duchene believes Stars can win Stanley Cup

Dallas Stars
Matt Duchene

DALLAS - One of the Dallas Stars’ newest players believes his team has what it takes to win the Stanley Cup.

Last week, forward Matt Duchene agreed to a one-year deal after Nashville bought out the remainder of his contract.

Duchene brings a winning mentality to his new team.

The 32-year-old has won an Olympic gold medal and collected more than 700 points in the NHL.

But in 14 seasons, the two-time All-Star has never played for a Stanley Cup.

He believes Dallas gives him the best chance to do that.

"I used to watch the Stanley Cup Final every year and I have not watched it the last few years because I can't anymore. It drives me nuts. Jealousy is not a good thing to feel but I feel so jealous watching those guys lift it at the end. And I know everybody feels that way. So, I hope that, you know, kinda God's plan for me being here is to hopefully have a run at that and hopefully lift it," he said.

Duchene and his Stars teammates take the ice for training camp in September.