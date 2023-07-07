Matt Duchene believes Stars can win Stanley Cup

article

One of the Dallas Stars’ newest players believes his team has what it takes to win the Stanley Cup.

Last week, forward Matt Duchene agreed to a one-year deal after Nashville bought out the remainder of his contract.

Duchene brings a winning mentality to his new team.

The 32-year-old has won an Olympic gold medal and collected more than 700 points in the NHL.

But in 14 seasons, the two-time All-Star has never played for a Stanley Cup.

He believes Dallas gives him the best chance to do that.

"I used to watch the Stanley Cup Final every year and I have not watched it the last few years because I can't anymore. It drives me nuts. Jealousy is not a good thing to feel but I feel so jealous watching those guys lift it at the end. And I know everybody feels that way. So, I hope that, you know, kinda God's plan for me being here is to hopefully have a run at that and hopefully lift it," he said.

Duchene and his Stars teammates take the ice for training camp in September.