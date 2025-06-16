Texas church pranks 200 dads into wear matching shirts on Father's Day

article

The Brief Approximately 200 dads at St. Ann Catholic Parish in Coppell, Texas, unwittingly wore the same polo to Father's Day Mass on Sunday as part of an elaborate prank. The "holy operation" was orchestrated by a group of moms who secretly coordinated the purchase and suggestion of the matching shirts. Despite realizing they had been tricked, the dads embraced the prank, with many posing together for a final photo in their identical outfits.



An elaborate prank led to 200 dads at a Coppell, Texas church wearing the same shirt to its Father's Day service on Sunday.

Father's Day Prank

The backstory:

A week and a half ago, moms at St. Ann Catholic Parish in Coppell, outside of Dallas, began plotting the prank.

The orchestrators say what started as a small group chat quickly grew into a "full-blown holy operation."

The women all purchased their husbands the same Sock Religious polo and suggested they wear it to Mass on Sunday, June 15.

What Happened:

200 dads showed up at Mass on Sunday wearing the matching shirts.

Secretly taken videos show father after father arriving to church wearing the bright blue shirts, realizing they had been tricked.

"Are y'all doing a thing?" one of the unsuspecting dads said. "Y'all did the thing! That's awesome."

"That is brilliant," said another.

In the end, the dads posed for a final photo in their matching polos.

Video of the prank has been liked more than 700,000 times on Instagram.

What they're saying:

"To the dads: thanks for being the best sports. To the moms: we pulled off the most epic Father’s Day surprise ever," wrote Kristen Combo on Instagram. "And to everyone else: never underestimate Catholic moms."