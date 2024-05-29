‘MasterChef Generations’: Season 14 delivers new twist on FOX

"MasterChef" returns for a fourteenth season Wednesday, and this time, it’s a battle of the generations.

Hosted by Gordon Ramsay, amateur cooks from four generations – millennials, baby boomers, Gen Z and Gen X – will compete and try to prove that age does not matter in the kitchen on "MasterChef Generations."

"I was super pumped about it [the new format]," judge Aarón Sánchez told FOX Television Stations, noting that he’s a third-generation cookbook author. "This generational thing really hit me personally at home."

Ramsay and Joe Basianich also return as judges. Chef and food influencer Priya Krishna will guest judge the new season.

Gordon Ramsay with judges Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich in the "Regional Auditions - The Northeast" season premiere episode of "MasterChef." (Credit: FOX)

In the first round of auditions, the millennial chefs will prepare their signature dishes in hopes to receive a coveted white apron and move on to claim the title of the next "MasterChef" champion, a trophy and $250,000.

Contestant with judges Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich in the "Millennials Auditions" season premiere. (Credit: FOX)

"Our contestants are with us for an extended period of time, so regardless if they win, or lose, or draw, they’re still walking out there with valuable lessons," the FOX and Food Network star continued, adding, "And most importantly, confidence. Even if they don’t win, this opportunity and this visibility is going to allow them to go chase their dreams of opening up that cupcake shop or finally doing their catering business or whatever it is."

When does MasterChef come back?

Catch the new season premiere episode of "MasterChef: Generations" Wednesday, May 29 at 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

