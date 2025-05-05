Massive new land development for the City of Ferris

The Brief Voters just approved a bond package for a new school in the City of Ferris. 5,200 acres in Ferris, just south of Dallas with prime land for a prime change as South Creek Ranch was once used for cattle ranching and hay production but is now being bought by Cawley Partners. Ferris has doubled its population in the last five years. This project will add to that as 5,000 residential homes are planned for what has been a quaint community.



Ferris is twenty miles south of Downtown Dallas and has in the last few years undergone innovative changes under its current city manager. Those changes are nothing like what's about to happen in a new partnership with a major Dallas developer.

That will change the future of the City of Ferris.

What we know:

The announcement last week about a one-of-a-kind future development will fuel Ferris' growth.

5,200 acres in Ferris, just south of Dallas with prime land for a prime change as South Creek Ranch was once used for cattle ranching and hay production but is now being bought by Cawley Partners.

This is Cawley’s largest acquisition in years.

What they're saying:

Ferris City Manager, Brooks Williams, told FOX 4 what this development will mean for the City of Ferris.

"I think what this is going to do is transform not just the city of Ferris, but northern Ellis County and southern Dallas County," said Williams. "There's nothing on this scale in the history of Ferris. This is going to fundamentally change our city. This is groundbreaking for us."

Tim Keith is in charge of land and digital commerce at Cawley Partners. The Dallas developer buys, builds, manages, and leases commercial real estate in choice locations.

"The attributes of I-45, the future loop nine and the infrastructure the City of Ferris has, will help us to develop a commercial park right away. Our digital commerce will be starting up on the north end of the property along what will be future loop nine and as we invest in infrastructure there we'll develop further south and into the southern portion," said Keith.

Local business owner Birdgette Smiley emphasizes how good this development will be for the city of Ferris.

"This is for the good. Ferris has always been a lazy, sleepy town that has finally gotten some legs and some good legs behind it for a change," said Smiley.

What's next:

Ferris has doubled its population in the last five years. This project will add to that as 5,000 residential homes are planned for what has been a quaint community.

The massive mixed-use development will also mean new commercial revenue for the city and that could lower property taxes for residents.

The developer and city manager says work will start right away on building data centers and digital commerce.