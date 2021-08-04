Mask mandatory again for auto workers at GM Arlington Assembly and plants around the country

article

More than 150,000 union workers in the auto industry will start wearing masks to work again regardless of their vaccination status.

General Motors, Ford, Chrysler and the United Auto Workers Union agreed to the change.

It comes less than a month after vaccinated workers were allowed to take their masks off.

The rule applies to the General Motors plant in Arlington that employs more than 5,000 people locally.

It takes effect Wednesday.

