Maryland murder suspect arrested in North Texas

The Brief 39-year-old Luis Quintanilla is accused of murdering his partner at their home in Maryland. Police said 35-year-old Maritza Sorto died from gunshot wounds. Quintanilla was arrested on Monday in Irving.



The suspect in a Maryland murder was arrested on Monday in Irving.

What we know:

Police in Gaithersburg, Maryland, accused 39-year-old Luis Quintanilla of killing his partner, 35-year-old Maritza Sorto.

Officers found Sorto’s body on Sunday in the home that she and Quintanilla shared in Gaithersburg, which is a suburb of Washington D.C. She died from apparent gunshot wounds.

A murder warrant was issued for Quintanilla’s arrest.

On Monday, Quintanilla was taken into custody in Irving.

Police said someone who knew he was wanted for murder called the Irving Police Department to report his whereabouts.

He’s being held in Irving while awaiting extradition to Maryland.

What we don't know:

No details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting were released.