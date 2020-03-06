Maryland coronavirus cases linked to Egyptian cruise ship, governor says

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan offered an update on Friday evening on the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak that has spread into Montgomery County.

Hogan said health officials had tracked the cases – which were confirmed in a married couple in their 70s, as well as a woman in her 50s – to an Egyptian cruise ship on the Nile.

The same ship has been linked to coronavirus cases in the Houston area.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The trio returned to the U.S. on Feb. 20. They were tested on March 4. On Thursday, the Governor said all three are in good condition.

Hogan noted that one of the patients had attended an event involving children and staff from a local school district in the Philadelphia area. In response, the Bucks County school district shut down five schools.

Advertisement

READ MORE: 5 Bucks County schools closed due to possible exposure to confirmed case of coronavirus

He said another patient had attended a public event at The Village at Rockville – a retirement community – on Feb. 28.

At the Rockville event, the patient came in contact with roughly 70 to 100 individuals – including outside visitors, staff, and residents.

Hogan said anyone who was also at the event between noon and 6 p.m. should reach out to healthcare providers or the Maryland Emergency Management Agency call center at (410) 517-3720.

Gov. Larry Hogan declares state of emergency in Maryland after 3 positive coronavirus cases confirmed

