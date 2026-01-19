Martin Luther King Jr. Day: North Texans spend the day giving back to the community

The Brief Thousands of people across North Texas and beyond spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day volunteering for their community. In Arlington, a grade school student organized a meal-packing event to benefit families and honor King's legacy. Over in Dallas, a sorority organized donations for five local nonprofits.



Many people spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day giving back to their communities. Thousands of North Texans spent today volunteering.

FOX 4’s Alex Boyér caught up with a few of them who are striving to make the world a better place.

Meal-packing event in Arlington

Local perspective:

Leighton Meitl loves lending a helping hand. What better day to "be of service" than on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday?

The Oakridge 5th grader organized a large-scale, meal-packing event inside her school gym in Arlington. Inspired by the spirit of MLK Day, Leighton brought her idea to the Rotary Club of Arlington and asked for help turning it into action.

She committed to raising the money herself. With a match from the Rotary Club, Leighton raised nearly $14-thousand dollars.

"She connected us. She's built bridges. She's doing exactly what MLK said: she's living the dream and making sure the next generation is going to be a part of that," said Victoria Farrar-Myers, a volunteer at the event.

Through a partnership with "Meals of Hope," volunteers packed thousands of meals for working families, children, seniors, and veterans facing food insecurity. Each food package provides six to eight meals.

"It makes me feel so warm inside, and I hope the people who will get the meals will feel warm too," Meitl said.

A sorority gives back in Dallas

Big picture view:

The Alpha Xi Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority participated in their own event in Dallas today.

"Today, Alpha Xi Omega is around the city… in the Oak Cliff area providing service to nonprofit organizations," said Jacqueline Anderson-Vaughn, president of the Alpha Xi Omega chapter.

We Are One: MLK Day Of Service is a public service initiative that encourages folks to volunteer and donate needed items such as home essentials, personal care products, blankets, and books.

"It makes us feel absolutely fantastic. We are so glad to give back to the community and to serve in this capacity," said Shanta Alexander, 2nd VP of the sorority.

The items benefit five area nonprofits: Viola’s House, Brother Bill’s Helping Hand, Educational First Steps, Rainbow Days and Under 1 Roof, which is where we caught up with the sorority sisters.

"It's our 5th year in collaboration and the resources provided to our clients are beneficial across all of our programs," Janet Akorikin of Under 1 Roof told FOX 4.

"Especially with the economy and the previous rise in tariffs, we see that there's been a lot of just need for household items, basic needs and a lot of our clients are low-income individuals and families," Akorikin continued.

What's next:

In 2025, Alpha Xi Omega collected and organized more than 8,000 donated items from 290 members and 75 volunteers. The chapter aims to exceed that impact this year.