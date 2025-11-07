'Beautiful soul': Family friend of Marshawn Kneeland advocates mental health support

The Brief Cowboys player Solomon Thomas’ mother is speaking out after teammate Marshawn Kneeland’s death. Martha Thomas lost her daughter to suicide in 2018 and founded a nonprofit for mental health advocacy. She urges open conversations about suicide and hopes her family’s story helps others seek support.



When tragedy strikes, sometimes the only people who can truly understand the pain are those who’ve lived it.

Friday night, a Cowboys mother shares her heart after the sudden loss of her son’s friend.

Friend of Marshawn Kneeland

For Martha Thomas, the news of Marshawn Kneeland’s death hit far too close to home.

Her son, Solomon Thomas, plays defensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys. And six years ago, their own family faced the unthinkable.

In 2018, Martha’s daughter, Solomon’s sister, Ella Thomas, died by suicide at age 24. It was a loss that changed everything.

Since then, Martha and her family have turned their pain into purpose, founding a non-profit called "The Defensive Line," which aims to end the stigma surrounding suicide, while advocating for mental health among young people and athletes.

Featured article

She says her 30-year-old son has found his own ways to cope, but worries about those who might not have that same support.

For right now, her hope is the team will lean on each other in the coming days, and that this tragedy sparks more open conversations about mental health in the league.

Martha says Solomon and Kneeland spent long hours together on the D-line; a relationship that went beyond a fellow player. And when she heard the news this week, the tears flowed all over again.

‘My heart immediately goes out’

What they're saying:

"Suicide loss is just… different. It’s so complex, and my heart immediately goes out to everyone who loved him," said Martha.

She shared her process back when she lost Ella.

"For months, I was in such a dark place… angry, asking what I could’ve done differently. But I’ve learned suicide isn’t selfish, it’s about escaping pain," Martha said.

Since then, Martha and her family have found solace in their non-profit.

"Ella’s pushing us along… letting people know it’s okay to talk about suicide. That’s the biggest gift we can give, to talk about it," said Martha.

Featured article

And while she and her family have their support group to rely on in this time of loss, Martha's thoughts are with the less fortunate ones Marshawn left behind.

"Solomon has a great circle: his therapist, fiancée, teammates. I just worry about the ones who don’t," Martha said.

"I cried more yesterday than I have in a long time… for that beautiful soul, for his family, for his friends," she continued.

When asked what she misses most about Ella, her answer was as simple as it was sad.

"Her smile. Her humor. I just miss being with her," Martha said.

What's next:

Martha Thomas hopes by sharing her family’s story, someone else might be saved.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting 9-8-8.