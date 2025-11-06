article

The Brief Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died at age 24, the team announced on Thursday morning, expressing "extreme sadness" over the tragic loss. Kneeland's death was ruled a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a police pursuit was called off and his abandoned, crashed vehicle was found in Frisco. The young player was a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft from Western Michigan and was in his second season with the team.



Marshawn Kneeland cause of death

The Latest:

According to a report released by DPS, a sequence of events began around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, when troopers attempted a vehicle stop for a traffic violation on the northbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway near Keller Springs Boulevard.

The driver, later identified as Kneeland, refused to stop, leading to a police pursuit. Troopers ultimately lost sight of the vehicle and ended the pursuit.

The vehicle was later found abandoned after being involved in a crash in the southbound lanes of Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway. Troopers and Frisco Police searched the area and subsequently found Kneeland, 24, who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. DPS did not release any other information.

According to the Frisco Police Department, officers were called to help assist DPS with finding a vehicle that evaded troopers during a pursuit that entered the city of Frisco.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Site of crash in Frisco, Texas

Frisco Police say the initial report shows Kneeland ran from the scene on foot. Officers established a perimeter and initiated a search of the area with the help of Frisco Police K-9 and Drone units.

During the search, officers were told Kneeland had expressed "suicidal ideations." Kneeland was found just after 1:30 a.m. with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to TMZ, who received police scanner traffic audio, Kneeland was found dead in a portable toilet after police used thermal cameras to help find him. Police also learned Kneeland was armed, according to the scanner traffic.

According to Plano Police, officers received a request from the Frisco Police Department at 11 p.m. to attempt contact with the registered owner of the vehicle involved in the pursuit with DPS in the 6000 block of Columbus Ave. Plano Police say they were not able to make contact with anyone at the residence.

At 11:40 p.m., Plano Police responded to a separate call for a welfare concern at the same address. Plano Police said no contact was made with anyone at the residence.

What they're saying:

The Cowboys organization released a statement regarding Kneeland’s passing:

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni started today's news conference with comments about Kneeland. He said, "The NFL is a brotherhood, you know, and so obviously that was on our mind this morning. And our thoughts and prayers go out to, you know, his family and the and the Dallas Cowboys. Yeah. It's it just puts things in perspective. And I don't really want to speak too much more on that."

Marshawn Kneeland

The backstory:

A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Kneeland was selected by the Cowboys in the second round (56th overall pick) of the 2024 NFL draft out of Western Michigan University.

During the current 2025 season, the defensive end recorded 12 combined tackles, including 6 solo tackles and 1 sack through seven games.

At Western Michigan, Kneeland played from 2019 to 2023, finishing his college career with 148 combined tackles and 13.0 sacks.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Please call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.