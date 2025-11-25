Marshawn Kneeland was driving 160 mph before he died, records show

The Brief Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland was involved in a high-speed police chase that reached speeds of up to 160 mph on the Dallas North Tollway. Kneeland was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following the chase and a crash in the early morning hours of Nov. 6. The Cowboys organization has established a memorial fund to support Kneeland's pregnant girlfriend and their unborn child.



New records show the high-speed chase between police and Dallas Cowboys player Marshawn Kneeland reached up to 160 mph.

High-Speed Police Chase

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 22: Marshawn Kneeland #94 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Arlington, T Expand

What's new:

According to a report from the Associated Press, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper tried to pull Kneeland over on the Dallas North Tollway around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.

The state trooper noted that Kneeland was going faster than 145 mph. Body camera video released by DPS included other troopers saying they believed the speed was closer to 160 mph.

At the time, the troopers did not know it was Kneeland who was driving, and they believed the car may have been stolen.

The troopers lost track of Kneeland’s Dodge Charger but found it about 15 minutes later after it had crashed with a Ford F-350 truck in Frisco.

"I saw him in my rearview mirror coming as fast as he was. I was like, ‘Oh my God, he’s not stopping.’ And then he just plowed into me," the driver of the Ford F-350 told troopers.

State troopers and Frisco police officers launched a full-scale search using K-9’s and drones. At that point, they still didn’t know they were searching for Kneeland.

It wasn’t until about 1 a.m. on Nov. 6 that Kneeland’s family and girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, reached out to police, worried he was going to hurt himself because he’d sent them goodbye messages.

About 30 minutes later, Kneeland was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dallas Cowboys Honor Kneeland

The Cowboys honored the 24-year-old defensive end during their Monday Night Football game against the Raiders.

Tributes included a moment of silence before kickoff, No. 94 helmet decals that players will wear for the rest of the season, and Kneeland’s jersey hanging on the sidelines.

Related article

What they're saying:

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Kneeland’s sudden loss has been difficult for everyone on the team. He said the tributes were an effort to "move forward without moving on."

Kneeland’s Girlfriend is Pregnant

The Dallas Cowboys organization has also established a fund to support Kneeland’s girlfriend, who is pregnant, and their unborn child.

"We’re going to honor Marshawn and his family in a number of different ways. The organization has been amazing. We’ve started the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund, where we can all give and support Catalina. She’s pregnant, and so we want to make sure she’s taken care of and the baby is taken care of for the rest of their lives," Coach Schottenheimer said during a news conference a few days after Kneeland’s death.

Related article

Mental Health: A Lingering Question

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Please call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.