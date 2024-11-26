Collin College student accused of scamming elderly victims

article

The Brief Mark Kadiri was arrested last week while attending class at Collin College. He's accused in a financial fraud scheme targeting elderly victims. Investigators say about $61,000 in illicit funds were deposited into his bank account.



The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said it worked with law enforcement officials from multiple states on an in-depth investigation involving Mark Kadiri.

Kadiri, a student at Collin College, was arrested last Thursday while attending class.

His on-campus apartment was then searched for evidence related to financial fraud schemes targeting elderly victims.

Investigators believe Kadiri’s fraudulent activities resulted in about $61,000 in illicit funds being deposited into his bank account.

"We take crimes that victimize vulnerable members of our community very seriously," said Sheriff Jim Skinner. "With the rise in scams happening in Collin County and across the nation, we are committed to doing everything in our power to bring these scammers to justice."

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the case and working to identify additional victims.

Kadiri is facing multiple theft and fraud charges. He could face even more charges if other victims are identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call 972-547-5100.