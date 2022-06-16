North Texas man given 40-year sentence for sexually abusing child for 10 years

article

A 53-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing a child for a decade.

Mark Hutson was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison, 15 years in prison, and 10 years in prison for those charges, but the sentences will be served concurrently. Hutson is not eligible for parole.

According to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, Hutson’s sexual abuse of the child lasted 10 years, from when the child was 6, to when the child was 16.

It ended when the child moved to another state at the age of 17.

Hutson reportedly had a relationship with the child’s family.

This case started being investigated in 2019, when the victim, who was 23 years old, reported the abuse to the Allen Police Department.

Charges were brought against Hutson after the victim was forensically interviewed about the decade of abuse.

Hutson also had three prior convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.