Mark Cuban for vice president? Betting markets say he has a shot

When President Joe Biden announced his decision to end his reelection campaign on Sunday, many Democrats, including Biden himself, threw their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

With Harris a clear front-runner in the race to earn the top spot on the Democratic ticket, people have started to speculate about who could be the vice presidential nominee.

BetOnline.ag has listed odds for possible vice presidential picks regardless of who is at the top of the ticket.

Several big names in politics are on the list including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (+225), North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (+225), Arizona Senator Mark Kelly (+350) and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (+450) are at the top of the list.

The first non-politician on the list is billionaire Mark Cuban (+5000).

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Mark Cuban attends the Round 1 Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks game at Crypto.com Arena on April 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

People have speculated about the Shark Tank star's political future since he sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks.

Cuban admitted he has thought about a potential political run in the past, but recently denied having any political aspirations.

FOX 4's Mike Doocy reached out to the billionaire about a possible political run after his sale of the Mavericks.

"Maybe I'll run for PTA," he responded at the time.

Cuban is an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump.

In March, he told Bloomberg News that he voted for Nikki Haley in the Texas GOP primary, but would vote for Biden in the general election.

"If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden," Cuban emphasized.

He has spent time at the White House to discuss prescription drug prices.

Cuban has not commented on his political future since President Biden's announcement.

On Sunday, he simply stated "Father time is undefeated."

Betting Odds for Democrat Vice President Nominee