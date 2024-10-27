Billionaires throw weight behind presidential campaigns | Texas: The Issue Is

The 2024 presidential campaign has had its share of star power in recent weeks.

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, is backing former president Donald Trump while Shark Tank star and Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban is backing Kamala Harris.

Both have appeared at recent rally for the candidates they are supporting.

"I think this election, I think it's the most important election of our lifetime," Musk said at a recent rally.

Cuban, the minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, talked with FOX 4's Steven Dial about why he decided to get more into this race.

"I think this election is very important. I think we all feel that way. And I just think Kamala Harris is a far better candidate and I want to see her try to help her win as much as I can," Cuban said.

Cuban and Musk have consistently bumped heads on X over the presidential race and other topics.

Cuban says he's surprised that some people in the tech industry are throwing their support behind Trump.

"I don't think Trump really understands anything about tech. I don't think he makes any effort to learn. On the other hand, Kamala Harris really does understand. I literally had a conversation with her the other day about machine learning and AI and using it for more efficient government and cutting costs. So maybe it's because the tech bros think that they can manipulate Donald because he doesn't understand tech at all," Cuban said.

Musk has donated $70 million to the America PAC.

The political action committee streamed a town hall with Musk in Pittsburgh on Oct. 20.

"The level of vitriolic hatred on the left, which is supposed to be tolerant. They claim they're tolerant, and yet they're incredibly intolerant and spewing hate," Musk said at the event. "Engaging in politics are not what I want to do. I do not have a death wish. But but the the stakes are so high that I really have I feel I have no choice but to do it."

Musk is also giving away $1 million every day in battleground states to people who register to vote.

A recent Emerson College poll shows that immigration is the top issue among Texans, while the economy came in second.

Cuban believes the economy is a winning issue for Harris.

"I'm not a Democrat. I don't think the campaign goes out there and talks enough about it. You know, they're too wordy. It's just like they should be used a minute after minute after minute. The economy is good. We're seeing record stock market. We're seeing record wages, record GDP, record growth. There's just so many elements that make this a really fantastic bargain, but I also understand that not everybody is participating and so we also have to communicate with those people, and that's a little bit harder," said Cuban. "I've gotten involved because I think she's better for the middle class. I think she's better for small and medium sized businesses."

The Mavericks new majority owner, Miriam Adelson, is a Trump megadonor.

The Las Vegas casino magnate recently gave $95 million to a pro-Trump super PAC.

Cuban brushed off the any potential conflict between the two.

"Do you know how everybody's voting that you work with? Do you know how the bosses of your company are voted? You know, it's just this is America. People get to choose their candidates and vote for who they want and that's what makes it amazing," Cuban said. "I think Kamala Harris is by far the best candidate. And, you know, I've talked to my partners about it, and they don't have an issue. They choose what they choose, you know, but vote for Kamala Harris. She's great for Texas. She's great for Dallas. I think she's great for Americans."

In the end, Cuban says the race will come down to voter turnout.

"Who gets people out to vote? You know, the Trump campaign basically handed it over to Elon Musk. They couldn't even do a good job. They needed Elon to try to come in and save them," Cuban said. "The Harris campaign has an amazing get out the vote campaign and get out the vote team and they've been working really hard together. And I think hopefully they're going to get a lot more folks even in Texas to come out and vote and win this election."

