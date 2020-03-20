Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks players donate $500,000 towards childcare for healthcare workers

article

The Dallas Mavericks are helping cover childcare costs for healthcare workers who are “on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response effort.”

The Mavs announced Friday that owner Mark Cuban and players, Luka Dončić and Dwight Powell, teamed up with the Dallas Mavericks Foundation to donate $500,000 to support childcare for healthcare workers.

This donation will go to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital.

It will go towards the hospitals’ frontline caregiving staff, including nurses, physicians, lab technicians, and pharmacists.

The donation will also go to help support staff, including front desk staff, medical assistants, and janitorial staff, “who are critical to the functioning of an urgent care environment.”

The funds will be given out “as expeditiously as possible.”

“Thank you to our amazing healthcare workers. They are sacrificing so much to care for others, and I am honored to help,” Dončić said in a statement.

The Mavs are also partnering with Mayor Eric Johnson on a public service announcement campaign about social distancing and preventing COVID-19 transmission.