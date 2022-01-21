Mark Cuban-backed online pharmacy promises to slash prescription drug prices

article

A new online pharmacy backed by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban promises to make prescriptions more affordable.

Cuban says Cost Plus Drugs will buy more than 100 medications directly from their manufacturers and then sell them at lower prices.

Among the drugs will be a life-saving medication to treat leukemia offered for $50 per month. It normally retails for nearly $9,700.

Cost Plus Drugs does not accept insurance and asks customers to pay out of pocket.

It plans to have a 22,000 square foot facility up and running in Deep Ellum by the end of 2022.

