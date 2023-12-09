75-year-old Fort Worth grandmother killed by suspected drunk driver in Arlington crash

A family is mourning the death of a Fort Worth grandmother.

Last month, police said a crash involving a drunk driver in Arlington resulted in her death.

That driver is now in jail and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

"Monday morning, she was 11 minutes from home. We were just talking about her taking back roads, as if it’s the safer thing to do. We were talking about it the day before," the victim’s daughter, Elizabeth Hudec, said.

Hudec is left replaying her final Facetime with her mom the night before she was killed.

Investigators said a suspected drunk driver, 44-year-old Guerrero Madrid-Salgado, struck 75-year-old Marianne Brown head-on in Arlington just after 9 a.m. on November 20.

"All of the tiny little moments that must’ve lined up just for this to happen. The same place at the same time. This split second. The car in front of her way able to get out of the way," Hudec said.

Arlington police said Madrid-Salgado was driving the wrong way on West Division Street when he struck Brown’s Chevy Silverado.

Brown died at the scene.

Investigators believe Madrid-Salgado was under the influence due to a smell of alcohol on his breath and slurred speech.

Witnesses told police they saw Madrid-Salgado throw beer cans into the grass before officers arrived.

Madrid-Salgado now sits in the Tarrant County Jail facing charges of intoxication manslaughter and drug possession.

"My mom was 75. I know they don’t live forever, even though you want them to, but I never thought this soon or this quickly or we wouldn’t be able to be there with her," Hudec said.

Brown was born and raised in Fort Worth.

The 75-year-old mother and grandmother was set to visit her family in Florida for the Christmas holiday.

Hudec is still in disbelief her mom isn’t coming.

"That’s really hard that she’s not going to be here," she said.