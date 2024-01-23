All of Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ outfits have been beautifully photographed for a new coffee table book

article

Margot Robbie’s iconic "Barbie" looks are being transformed into a coffee table book.

The outfits we’ve all seen and loved will be there – as well as many looks we haven’t seen yet because they were never used due to a shorter press tour because of the strikes.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Robbie and her stylist , Andrew Mukamal, worked with renowned fashion photographer Craig McDean to shoot her in the looks exactly as they were curated: Schiaparelli in Los Angeles, Vivienne Westwood in London, vintage Chanel with matching Streamline luggage at the airport, and beyond.

Many of these looks will be recognized as some of Barbie’s most iconic outfits, alongside other curated vintage pieces.

Robbie and Mukamal worked with designers from Giorgio Armani to Donatella Versace to create the lifesize looks.

Accompanying the stunning photographs will be original dolls from the period, materials from Mattel’s Barbie fashion archives, and sketches and photos from the fittings.

"This unique book blends the serious chic of high fashion with the serious fun of Barbie world — the dolls, the history, and the style that have captured imaginations for 65 years," publisher Rizzoli said in a release .

In addition to playing the movie’s namesake and starring role, Robbie also produced the film, which most recently received eight Oscar nominations .

The hardcover book, which is titled "Barbie(TM): The World Tour," will hit shelves March 19, 2024 and retail for $55.

