March on Washington's 60th anniversary: What needs to be done to realize MLK's dream

article

Monday marks 60 years since the March on Washington.

On August 28, 1963, thousands of people from across the country fighting for civil rights came to the nation's capital.

It was there Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.

Now, 60 years later the fight for equality continues.

An event will be held Saturday morning in the same spot in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

"We are using it as a time to rededicate ourselves once and for all, come together, assess where we are and fully realize the dream of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King," said Andrea Waters King, the president of the Drum Major Institute.

King and Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, say there are more battles we face as we seek to have a more perfect union.

"The battle we face today is similar in many ways to the battle we faced 60 years ago, the battle we faced 110 years ago when the ADL was founded," said Greenblatt. "It's a fight against racism and antisemitism and bigotry. It's a fight for racial justice and fair treatment to all. It's a fight for economic opportunity and prosperity for all Americans."

The two leaders say the weekend's work will be centered around unity.

"Because it is really going to take all of us, all of our communities coming together to really stop the attack on democracy that we're seeing," said King.

"In order to create change in this country you don't need to go to Washington to start an insurrection you can, if i can quote Andrea, this will be a resurrection of democracy and justice. A hundred thousand people coming together to peacefully march and call for the preservation of voting rights, to call for more effective reporting on hate crimes," said Greenblatt. "I think we really need to keep in mind Shaun, we have a long way to go to truly realize the dream, and we hope that elected officials, Republican and Democrat, will see there's nothing political about standing up for ordinary people."

Out of this weekend they hope a new spirit will be born in America.

"You're going to see the community of conscience that's going to come out of this march," said King.

Learn more about this weekend's activities here.