Maple Leaf Diner pancake recipe

Published  September 26, 2024 10:21am CDT
Maple Leaf Diner gives viewers their infamous pancake recipe.

DALLAS - This recipe makes about 20-25 pancakes.

Ingredients:

  • 10 egg white
  • 3 egg yokes
  • ¼ gallon milk
  • 1 cup butter
  • 2/3 tablespoon vanilla
  • ½ cup powdered sugar (Overfilled)
  • 2/3 tablespoon salt
  • 5 cups flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder

Beat egg whites of fast speed in mixer for approximately 11 minutes, until fluffy.

Lower mixer to low speed.

Mix in all other wet ingredients. 

Fully mix in all dry ingredients. Make sure sides are folded in.

Turn mixer back up to high for 15-30 seconds.

Best results when mixed the night before, and served the next morning.
 