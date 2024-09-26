Maple Leaf Diner pancake recipe
DALLAS - This recipe makes about 20-25 pancakes.
Ingredients:
- 10 egg white
- 3 egg yokes
- ¼ gallon milk
- 1 cup butter
- 2/3 tablespoon vanilla
- ½ cup powdered sugar (Overfilled)
- 2/3 tablespoon salt
- 5 cups flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
Beat egg whites of fast speed in mixer for approximately 11 minutes, until fluffy.
Lower mixer to low speed.
Mix in all other wet ingredients.
Fully mix in all dry ingredients. Make sure sides are folded in.
Turn mixer back up to high for 15-30 seconds.
Best results when mixed the night before, and served the next morning.