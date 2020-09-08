Many North Texas school districts return to the classroom

article

Several major school districts are finally opening up their doors to students for in-person learning.

At Greenwood Hills Elementary School in Richardson, students arrived for what will surely be an unusual school year.

For Richardson ISD, school board leaders considered input from Dallas County, the Richardson Health Authority and teachers before deciding on when to return to in-person learning.

Pre-K through sixth graders can return to the classroom Tuesday. Seventh through twelfth graders will return next week.

Students 10 and older will have to wear face coverings and there will be other safety measures that students must follow.

Despite the changes, many parents said they felt it was the best thing for their children.

“The socialization aspect of it, being around people, being around friends... they actually learn better in-person being taught by a person,” said Jennifer Bargy, a Grapevine-Colleyville ISD parent. “I think they are willing to do whatever is required of them so they can have in-person learning. They can have the athletics because they really need it.”

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and Mansfield ISD are among the districts in Tarrant County welcoming back students Tuesday.

About 25 school districts in North Texas are starting in-person learning Tuesday morning. A few more start Wednesday or later in the week.

