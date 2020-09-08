Dallas ISD students start the year off with remote learning

article

Eddie Bernice Johnson Elementary School is Dallas ISD first new school to open since 2015. But the 500 students enrolled there won’t see the classrooms for a while.

Students will be learning online for the start of the district’s fall semester.

Dallas ISD has spent weeks distributing laptops, iPads to students, as well as mobile hotspots for families without internet access at home.

Teachers have the option of teaching from home or inside their classrooms.

RELATED: Fort Worth ISD starts onlines, could reopen schools sooner than expected

One of the teachers who will be working out of Eddie Bernice Johnson Elementary on Tuesday is Tessa Williams, a first-year art teacher.

Advertisement

It’s all very much a learning experience for her but she said more than anything she’s looking forward to seeing her students.

“I mean kids bring a lot of joy with them. And I just look forward to seeing them be happy and interact with each other. Obviously it’s going to be a lot different types of interactions that we have when we come back. But you know, I look forward to just seeing them you know be happy and try to enjoy life like before all of this happened to see their friends and everything,” Williams said.

She said one of the many lessons she’ll be exploring with her students is the importance of adapting to new circumstances.

An online start for Dallas ISD means a delayed start for sports and extracurricular activities.

RELATED: 'Let us play!': Students protest Dallas ISD's decision to put sports on hold

One Madison High School 3A football star plans to protest that decision. Jayleen Record said football and other sports can provide life-changing opportunities and experiences for students.

But since on-campus learning isn’t scheduled to start for another four weeks, that means Dallas ISD football teams will be behind other programs.

Record plans to lead a protest at Dallas ISD headquarters just before noon. He hopes the superintendent hears his message.

Dallas ISD will allow students who are starting at a new school to return to the classroom beginning on Sept. 28. That includes pre-K and kindergarten students, as well as middle and high school students who are starting on a new campus.

Other students will return to the classrooms on Oct. 5.

RELATED: Some Dallas ISD students will return to the classroom early