Many frustrated by the COVID-19 vaccination process in Tarrant County

North Texans who receive the COVID-19 vaccine are asked routine questions before the vaccine goes into arms, but tougher questions surround Tarrant County’s overall process.

"The quicker we can get people vaccinated, the safer our community will be, the quicker they’ll be able to be with their families again," said Catherine Oliveros, with Texas Health Resources.

Nonprofits, including Texas Health Resources, set up in the Stop Six community Friday morning to help roughly 125 elderly and vulnerable adults get shots.

Folks like Maria Castro and her husband.

"It’s a privilege right now because not everybody can get it. I’m excited because my husband and I, we’re diabetic for a long time," she said.

Many describe the protocol as "tedious" and "frustrating."

Tarrant County health officials said 350,000 people are signed up via its online portal, and just over 56,000 shots have been administered.

Basketball Hall of Fame coach Robert Hughes Sr. is still waiting for an appointment.

"Voicemail said, hey, you have to sit back and wait, and that’s what we’re doing right now," Hughes’ son, Robert Hughes Jr., said.

Hughes’ son said his 93-year-old dad signed up on January 4. He’s also consulted with doctors.

"I’ve called them and they told me the same protocol. You have to sign up with Tarrant County, that’s all they can tell you, I mean, the vaccine is just not in,’ he said.

The Arlington and Hurst sites have closed at various times due to running out of doses.

However, the county expects vaccine shipments to increase very soon based on the ambitious distribution plan of President Biden’s administration.