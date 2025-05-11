Mansfield stolen car chase leads to fatal accident, 1 dead

article

The Brief Mansfield Police officers were alerted to a vehicle entering the city on FM 917 that was displaying a stolen license plate on Sunday around 11 a.m. The suspect's vehicle continued to evade officers and entered the city of Midlothian. The driver of the suspect's vehicle was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.



Mansfield Police officers were alerted to a vehicle entering the city on FM 917 that was displaying a stolen license plate on Sunday, May 11, around 11 a.m.

What we know:

Officers located the suspect vehicle in the 1800 block of Towne Crossing Blvd.

The vehicle, occupied by a driver and a front-seat passenger, fled the area and entered U.S. 287 southbound from the 900 block of N. Walnut Creek Drive.

The suspect vehicle continued to evade officers and entered the city of Midlothian. At approximately the 4000 block of West U.S. 287, the vehicle was in the northbound lanes of traffic while traveling southbound before the vehicle collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. The front-seat passenger was transported by CareFlite to Methodist Central Hospital in Dallas in critical condition.

All occupants of the second vehicle were transported to Methodist Mansfield Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

At this time, the driver and front-seat passenger of the suspect vehicle had not been positively identified.

The vehicle was confirmed stolen from the city of Grand Prairie.

The investigation is ongoing.

Midlothian Police Department is conducting the accident investigation.