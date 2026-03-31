Mansfield Stadium to host Czechia national team for 2026 FIFA World Cup

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The Brief Czechia has qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Denmark in the UEFA playoffs. The team will use Mansfield Stadium as its official base camp and training headquarters throughout the tournament. FIFA will officially confirm final base camp placements once all global qualifying matches are completed.



The Czechia national team secured its place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a penalty shootout victory over Denmark, finalizing plans for the team to be based in Mansfield during the tournament.

Czechia qualifies for 2026 World Cup

Czech Republic's forward #19 Tomas Chory (C, top) and team players celebrate after winning at the penalty shoot-outs the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualification final football match Czech Republic vs Denmark on March 31, 2026 in Prague, Czech Repu Expand

What we know:

After a 2-2 draw, Czechia won 3-1 on penalties to advance out of UEFA’s playoff Path D, one of the final qualifying routes for the newly expanded 48-team field.

Czechia is now assigned to Mansfield Stadium as its Team Base Camp Training Site, according to North Texas World Cup organizers. The facility, along with FC Dallas Stadium in Frisco, has been designated by FIFA as one of the region’s official team headquarters for the tournament.

Mansfield Stadium named for Team Base Camp

Big picture view:

FIFA will formally confirm final base camp placements following the conclusion of all qualifying matches.

Team base camps serve as the primary training and operational hubs for national teams throughout the World Cup, providing daily practice facilities, recovery areas and secure environments for players and staff.

North Texas will host multiple matches at AT&T Stadium (known as Dallas Stadium during the tournament) in Arlington, while also housing teams across the region, with Mansfield and Frisco playing key roles in daily tournament operations.

Defining moment for North Texas soccer

Local perspective:

Mansfield Stadium, the future home of North Texas Soccer Club, was selected for its fresh infrastructure and ability to meet FIFA’s technical and operational standards.

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FC Dallas officials say the designation further strengthens North Texas’ role as a central hub for the 2026 tournament, which will be the largest in World Cup history, spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"This is an incredible opportunity and a defining moment for the venue," Sean Decker, president of REV Entertainment, which operates Mansfield Stadium, said in a statement. "We look forward to serving as a host on soccer's national stage and delivering a world-class experience for an elite national team."

What's next:

As qualifications are nearly completed and teams begin to take shape, organizers say preparations are continuing across the region to welcome players and fans from around the world.