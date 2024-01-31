Mansfield middle school athlete who collapsed twice thankful for those who saved her

A young student in Mansfield was saved twice after having medical emergencies.

In one instance, a parent snapped into action to save 14-year-old Cirye Carpenter.

On Wednesday, there were a few emotional moments inside the Jobe Middle School gymnasium where the frightening and life-threatening ordeal occurred.

"I honestly don’t know how I can show my thanks," Carpenter said.

With her mom by her side and head basketball coach close by, it's a gathering to wish Cirye well.

"We had so many procedures in place and everything just worked out very smoothly," said Coach Jeri Eddins.

Cirye is preparing to have surgery next week, following not one, but two medical emergencies.

The 14-year-old who throws the shotput and discus, plays softball and basketball, collapsed during a basketball game in November.

She was revived and taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.

Two weeks later, a second, more severe scare, and thankfully, an AED device was within reach. Cirye was sitting on the bench during the game when she collapsed again.

"Obviously, getting the AED unit and somebody’s calling 9-1-1, somebody’s helping direct the ambulance to the campus," said Eddins. "Everyone was just there and did their roles."

Kari McConnell is a parent who was simply walking through the gym because her seventh grade daughter's game had just ended in a adjoining gym. McConnell is also a nurse whose training immediately kicked in.

"I get her down on the ground, I’m trying to feel for her pulse, I could not feel barely anything there," McConnell recalled. "The anxiety comes after. When you’re in the moment, you’re in the moment."

Cirye says she's beyond grateful and ready to undergo surgery. She's also looking forward to once again playing sports.

"It kinda hurts like seeing my team play without me and not being able to do anything because I’m usually always active," she said.

Cirye's medical condition will be resolved with surgery and her doctors strongly believe she will be able to play sports again.

She's very hopeful about making softball tryouts by the time she gets to high school.