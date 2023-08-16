Mansfield ISD welcomes Ukrainian family on first day

It’s a special first day of school for one family now living in North Texas.

The Mansfield Independent School District is welcoming several students from the Zhakun family following their escape from the war in Ukraine.

Vitalik and Lyuba Zhakun and their six children fled from their home thousands of miles away last fall. They settled in Mansfield.

Since then, the community has pulled together to support them.

The PTA at Tarver Rendon Agricultural Leadership Academy helped supply beds and other necessities.

The district is also providing school supplies for the children, who are heading into kindergarten, second and fourth grades.

The district said the outpouring of support and coordination of resources reflects the theme for this school year – Stronger Together.

Families are encouraged to have conversations with their children about welcoming others.