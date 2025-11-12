Mansfield ISD students land roles on Emmy-winning show Abbott Elementary

article

The Brief Two middle school students from Mansfield ISD, Aeiress Jones and Raymond Ware, have landed principal acting roles on ABC's hit comedy, Abbott Elementary. The students, who both previously attended the district's Fine Arts Academy, were cast after submitting self-recorded auditions. Jones will appear in Episode 7 and Ware in Episode 9, with both episodes expected to air in December 2025.



Two Mansfield ISD middle school students are bringing their acting skills to Hollywood.

The pair recently landed roles on ABC’s Emmy-winning comedy Abbott Elementary, the district announced.

2 stars, 1 show

What we know:

Aeiress Jones, a student at Charles McKinzey Middle School, and Raymond Ware, who attends Danny Jones Middle School, both previously studied at the Fine Arts Academy at Alma Martinez Intermediate School.

Neither student knew the other had secured a part in the show.

Emmy-winning hit show

FILE-A replica of an Emmy statuette sits on display at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, 2022 (Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Big picture view:

Abbott Elementary, set in a Philadelphia elementary school, has earned multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and NAACP Image Awards since its 2021 debut.

Jones is scheduled to appear in Episode 7, while Ware will be featured in Episode 9, with both episodes expected to air in December 2025.

Both students are considered principal actors in their respective episodes.

Quick audition for big role

Dig deeper:

Jones began acting at the age of 3 and has participated in school and community theater programs, including a role as Nala in a production of The Lion King at Martinez Intermediate. Her mother, Tanisha Jones, describes her as outgoing and social.

According to Mansfield ISD, filming for Jones' episode lasted about a week. Her parents said moving to Los Angeles for future opportunities would be difficult because of the strong theater program at Charles McKinzey Middle School.

Ware began performing in second grade at Cora Spencer Elementary School through the school’s Thespian Club. His mother, Selena Ware, said he recently filmed a local commercial for Academy Sports and Outdoors, and was quickly cast in Abbott Elementary after submitting a self-recorded audition.

Praise for MISD Fine Arts program

What they're saying:

"I was really excited to meet the actress who plays Barbara," Aeiress said. "She was so nice, and she looked so beautiful. She told me I was a very good actress, and I was like mind-blown."

"It made me proud of myself and to appreciate where I come from. When I was at Cora Spencer, I think if I hadn’t done drama club, I wouldn’t have had the courage to do as much stuff as I have," Raymond said.

The families credit MISD’s fine arts programs for providing the foundation to pursue professional acting.

"He’s been very fortunate to have awesome teachers who have encouraged him," Selena Ware said. "They still reach out to me to check on him. It’s encouraging to see that as a parent."