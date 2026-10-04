Mansfield fire engine hit by vehicle while blocking traffic on State Highway 360
MANSFIELD, Texas - A Mansfield Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning while positioned as a protective barrier at the scene of a previous accident on southbound State Highway 360.
Mansfield fire truck involved in crash
What we know:
The incident happened at 1:30 a.m. Engine 5 had been intentionally placed to block traffic and protect first responders working to clear an earlier wreck.
Three crew members were inside the fire engine at the time of the crash. All were wearing their seat belts and reported that they were okay.
Officials emphasized that blocking positions are a critical roadway safety measure designed to give emergency crews the space needed to safely care for patients and prevent secondary collisions. Authorities used the incident to remind motorists to slow down, move over when safe, eliminate distractions, and follow directions from emergency personnel when approaching active roadside scenes.
The Source: Information and photos in this article are from the Mansfield Fire Department.