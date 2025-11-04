Police: Mansfield ISD teacher met former student in parking lot for sex

The Brief Mansfield ISD teacher and coach Jared Young was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old former student from Alvarado in his vehicle. Young faces charges including sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography. Police are actively investigating his digital devices and asking for the public's help to identify any additional victims.



Alvarado police want to know if there are any other victims of a teacher and coach who is accused of sexual assault.

Police said Jared Young sexually assaulted a teenage student outside the Alvarado ISD administration building. He was working at Mansfield ISD at the time, but previously worked for Alvarado ISD.

Mansfield ISD Teacher Arrested

What's new:

Police have revealed more details about the case against 33-year-old Young.

He confessed that he drove from his home in Burleson on Oct. 25, picked up a 16-year-old Alvarado student from her home, and parked outside the Alvarado ISD administrative building, according to the Alvarado Police Department.

Investigators believe the two then had sex in Young’s vehicle.

The student disclosed the sexual activity to her high school guidance counselor last week.

Young was arrested on Oct. 30 on charges of possession of child pornography, sexual assault of a child, and improper relationship with a student.

What they're saying:

"This is something that took a lot of courage for this woman, young woman to do, to come forward and say something happened to me and it’s not okay," said Lt. Casey Lopez with the Alvarado Police Department. "A lot of these teachers, coaches, and trusted adult figures can fly under the radar for years without being caught."

Dig deeper:

Young was a teacher and coach at Alvarado ISD during the 2023-2024 school year.

His contract wasn’t renewed, and Young was then hired in Mansfield ISD, where he previously worked as a special education teacher’s aide.

Most recently, Young taught science and was a freshman football and basketball coach at Legacy High School.

Mansfield ISD began the process of firing him after he was arrested.

The district confirmed a background check was done prior to Young being hired.

What's next:

Alvarado police are still investigating and trying to determine if there are any other victims.

"Maybe talk with your child about the type of contact they had with him. Was he maybe hugging or initiating physical contact? Did he ever ask for personal information? Phone numbers, screen names, emails?" Lt. Lopez said.

Police have seized Young’s cellphones, and they are investigating his digital footprint.

They’ve already identified a second victim from Alvarado ISD whom Young allegedly sent explicit text messages to. But they don’t believe he met up with that student.

More charges are expected.