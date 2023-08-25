Man’s body found in Garland public park

article

Garland police are investigating the death of a man found under a bridge at a public park.

Police found the victim Thursday at Gatewood Park near Duck Creek Drive and East Oates Road.

It’s not clear how he died, but police think he may have been murdered. They said he had injuries consistent with foul play.

A medical examiner will determine the man’s identity and exact cause of death.

Featured article

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest in the case.

Tipsters should call Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS.