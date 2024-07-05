Mandatory watering restrictions issued for McLendon-Chisholm

article

Residents living in the Rockwall County city of McLendon-Chisholm must hold off on watering their lawns for the next 48 hours.

On Thursday, RCH Water Supply issued an alert about the mandatory freeze on all lawn irrigation.

The water supply corporation said it had a massive surge in water usage Wednesday night which depleted reserves and left water pressure levels too low.

To safely restore the levels, residents are being asked to wait until Sunday or later to run their sprinklers.

"Failure to comply with this mandate will result in our reserves reaching critical levels, potentially forcing us into Stage 4 water restrictions, which would severely limit water usage for all members," the company said.

RCH hopes to provide an update on the water levels on Friday.