Man and woman shot outside Dallas store; suspect at large

The Brief A man and a woman were shot outside a Dallas store late Tuesday night. The man was seriously injured and the woman is in stable condition. Police say the suspect fled the scene and remains at large.



A man and a woman were shot outside a store after an argument in Dallas late Tuesday night, according to police.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to the shooting around 11:30 p.m. at Lucas Drive and Maple Avenue. Officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The man had been shot in the torso and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The woman was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

Police said the suspected shooter is an adult man who fled the scene. He has not been caught.

The backstory:

Investigators said the shooting followed an altercation between the victims and the suspect near a nearby store. After the confrontation, the victims walked out of the parking lot and were followed by the suspect, who then opened fire.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether the victims and suspect knew each other.

The names of those involved have not been released, and the victims' current conditions have not been updated.